NYS Education Department launches new Parent Dashboard

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Education Department (NYSED) launched a new Parent Dashboard on Thursday. The new portal is aimed at increasing transparency and make information about school performance and other school-level data easier for parents and the public to access.

The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires any school that receives Title I funding must provide a ‘report card’ that evaluates performance and progress. The dashboard offers information on all public schools including charter schools.

It is very simple to use, anyone can search for a school in the search bar on the website. It will bring up all information relating to the annual progress reports. It also includes an archive of previous reports.

The Parent Dashboard provides access to the following school-level data elements:

Student Enrollment and Ethnicity

Average Class Size

School Climate

Accountability Status

Assessment Results

Financial Transparency

Graduation Rate

College, Career, and Civic Readiness

School/District Location and Contact Information

Additional education data is available on NYSED’s public data website, including detailed data on enrollment, assessments, graduation rates, and much more.

In 2019, NYSED gathered feedback from parents and stakeholders to guide the work of developing the Parent Dashboard. The data elements that parents ranked highest on the survey are available on the dashboard.

“The State Education Department strives to maintain strong connections with families and communities,” Interim Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said. “A key aspect of this connection is transparency. The Parent Dashboard increases data transparency by providing parents with valuable information about their child’s school, enabling them to make informed decisions about their child’s education.”

NYSED is looking for feedback on the new Parent Dashboard. NYSED will use this feedback to identify the data that is most useful to parents and the public and to make improvements to the website. All parents and guardians are welcome to explore the dashboard and provide feedback using this survey.

All information on the New York State Parent Dashboard is displayed at the school or district level. No individual student information is available on the Parent Dashboard.

Please visit NYSED’s Data Help Center for questions, comments, and feedback about the Parent Dashboard.