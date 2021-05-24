NYS Governor announces ‘Shot in the Park’ incentive to get vaccine at NYS parks

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced a new incentive to get people vaccinated. It’s called “Shot in the Park.” The governor is hoping the nice weather and long holiday weekend ahead will encourage people to get the vaccine.

This Memorial Day, all state parks will offer the coronavirus vaccine. If you get the vaccine, you get a free two-day pass.This applies for all 16 state parks. Booths will be set up near the entrance of the parks to make it easy for people to know where to go.

“So we’re going to use those state parks. Use memorial day. Use the parks. Come. Get a vaccine. We’re going to set up a vaccine site at every one of the 16 state parks,” Governor Cuomo said.

This is the latest push as the governor says vaccination numbers are dropping.