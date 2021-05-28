NYS hits lowest daily positivity rate since COVID-19 pandemic began

(WETM) – New York State COVID positivity rate hits a new pandemic low: 0.59 percent. This is a good sign moving into the summer months. The Southern Tier’s positivity rate is 0.54 percent, which is the lowest in the state.

  • Statewide Positivity Rate is 0.59% – Previous Record-Low Was 0.65% on August 27, 2020
  • 7-Day Average Positivity of All 10 Regions of New York State Falls Below 2.0% for First Time Since October 28, 2020
  • 7-Day Statewide Positivity Rate is 0.76% – Lowest Since August 29, 2020, Declined 53 Consecutive Days
  • 1,169 Patient Hospitalizations Statewide – Lowest Since November 1, 2020

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Finger Lakes’ 7-day average positivity fell to 1.87% yesterday, bringing the individual 7-day average positivity of all 10 regions across the state below 2.0% for the first time since October 28, 2020.

“As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago,” Governor Cuomo said. “Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day. This is our opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective. As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus – the vaccine. It’s free, accessible, and effective.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 159,504
  • Total Positive – 937
  • Percent Positive – 0.59%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.76%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,169 (-54)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -275
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 151
  • Number ICU – 304 (+4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 178 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 181,867 (+186)
  • Deaths – 11
  • Total Deaths – 42,665

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Bed in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region
Capital Region24120615%
Central New York22518518%
Finger Lakes39723142%
Long Island83557331%
Mid-Hudson64137042%
Mohawk Valley977226%
New York City2,4161,83824%
North Country572556%
Southern Tier1156643%
Western New York54333239%
Statewide5,5673,89830%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionTuesday, May 25, 2021Wednesday, May 26, 2021Thursday, May 27, 2021
Capital Region1.08%1.06%0.99%
Central New York1.51%1.49%1.48%
Finger Lakes2.21%2.09%1.87%
Long Island0.69%0.67%0.64%
Mid-Hudson0.77%0.72%0.71%
Mohawk Valley0.99%1.04%0.94%
New York City0.65%0.62%0.59%
North Country1.19%1.12%1.05%
Southern Tier0.57%0.58%0.54%
Western New York1.44%1.35%1.20%
Statewide0.85%0.81%0.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCTuesday, May 25, 2021Wednesday, May 26, 2021Thursday, May 27, 2021
Bronx0.69%0.63%0.63%
Kings0.75%0.73%0.65%
New York0.41%0.39%0.38%
Queens0.67%0.66%0.63%
Richmond0.81%0.77%0.80%

Of the 2,083,041 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,61411
Allegany3,5234
Broome18,53914
Cattaraugus5,6862
Cayuga6,2996
Chautauqua8,9033
Chemung7,68717
Chenango3,4620
Clinton4,8271
Columbia4,0410
Cortland3,87013
Delaware2,3501
Dutchess29,37112
Erie89,18038
Essex1,5880
Franklin2,5361
Fulton4,3926
Genesee5,4150
Greene3,3943
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1591
Jefferson6,0584
Lewis2,7796
Livingston4,4895
Madison4,5331
Monroe68,23372
Montgomery4,2473
Nassau183,10852
Niagara19,9479
NYC933,168390
Oneida22,4389
Onondaga38,59639
Ontario7,3776
Orange48,11322
Orleans3,1072
Oswego7,5654
Otsego3,4391
Putnam10,5703
Rensselaer11,1855
Rockland46,8298
Saratoga15,2809
Schenectady13,1338
Schoharie1,6861
Schuyler1,0521
Seneca2,0010
St. Lawrence6,6068
Steuben6,8939
Suffolk200,33356
Sullivan6,62711
Tioga3,7795
Tompkins4,3071
Ulster13,8617
Warren3,6301
Washington3,1272
Wayne5,7370
Westchester129,31342
Wyoming3,5702
Yates1,1760

Yesterday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,665. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Chautauqua1
Columbia1
Erie1
Genesee1
Monroe2
Nassau1
Niagara2
Richmond1
Westchester1

