NYS is 0.1 percent away from dropping all COVID-19 restrictions

(WETM) – The New York State first dose vaccination rate is 69.9 percent, which is 0.1 percent short of dropping all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Statewide 7-Day Average Positivity is 0.41% – Record Low for 17 Consecutive Days, Has Declined for 70 Consecutive Days

37,284 Vaccine Doses Administered Over Last 24 Hours

7 COVID-19 Deaths Statewide Yesterday — Lowest Since October 20, 2020

“We are moving forward to our reimagined, post-COVID future at an incredible pace. A year ago, it was unfathomable to think we’d be at this point today,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we approach our goal of 70 percent of New Yorkers with at least one dose of their vaccine, we also reflect on all we’ve been through. New York is the greatest state in the nation and New Yorkers have shown that they are a true force to be reckoned with. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get your COVID-19 vaccine so that you can fully enjoy all that this beautiful state has to offer with your loved ones this summer.”



Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

· Test Results Reported – 61,634

· Total Positive – 320

· Percent Positive – 0.52%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.41%

· Patient Hospitalization – 617 (-13)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 53

· Patients in ICU – 163 (-7)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 92 (-3)

· Total Discharges – 183,747 (+76)

· Deaths – 7

· Total Deaths – 42,872

· Total vaccine doses administered – 20,099,155

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 37,284

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 560,365

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 67.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 60.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.9%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 55.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 49.2%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 57.8%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 50.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, June 11, 2021 Saturday, June 12, 2021 Sunday, June 13, 2021 Capital Region 0.36% 0.35% 0.33% Central New York 0.72% 0.68% 0.64% Finger Lakes 0.70% 0.65% 0.62% Long Island 0.42% 0.42% 0.41% Mid-Hudson 0.43% 0.41% 0.39% Mohawk Valley 0.45% 0.39% 0.40% New York City 0.40% 0.39% 0.39% North Country 0.50% 0.54% 0.58% Southern Tier 0.52% 0.47% 0.41% Western New York 0.46% 0.44% 0.38% Statewide 0.44% 0.42% 0.41%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, June 11, 2021 Saturday, June 12, 2021 Sunday, June 13, 2021 Bronx 0.60% 0.56% 0.54% Kings 0.39% 0.37% 0.37% New York 0.30% 0.30% 0.31% Queens 0.35% 0.34% 0.34% Richmond 0.50% 0.50% 0.50%

Yesterday, 320 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,092,279. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,696 2 Allegany 3,555 0 Broome 18,619 3 Cattaraugus 5,720 0 Cayuga 6,337 0 Chautauqua 8,951 1 Chemung 7,759 1 Chenango 3,498 0 Clinton 4,835 0 Columbia 4,064 0 Cortland 3,925 0 Delaware 2,379 0 Dutchess 29,470 2 Erie 89,572 8 Essex 1,593 0 Franklin 2,563 2 Fulton 4,421 0 Genesee 5,435 0 Greene 3,403 1 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,186 4 Jefferson 6,131 1 Lewis 2,808 1 Livingston 4,520 0 Madison 4,562 0 Monroe 68,959 30 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,624 23 Niagara 20,033 1 NYC 937,162 156 Oneida 22,614 5 Onondaga 38,928 15 Ontario 7,405 2 Orange 48,308 5 Orleans 3,118 0 Oswego 7,622 3 Otsego 3,461 1 Putnam 10,605 0 Rensselaer 11,228 3 Rockland 46,936 1 Saratoga 15,362 3 Schenectady 13,200 3 Schoharie 1,692 0 Schuyler 1,074 2 Seneca 2,011 1 St. Lawrence 6,637 4 Steuben 6,952 0 Suffolk 201,008 19 Sullivan 6,672 0 Tioga 3,829 0 Tompkins 4,346 0 Ulster 13,907 2 Warren 3,658 0 Washington 3,161 2 Wayne 5,782 1 Westchester 129,657 12 Wyoming 3,581 0 Yates 1,178 0

Yesterday, 7 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,872. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Kings 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 1 Oneida 1 Orange 1 Queens 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 11,693 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,648 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 652,374 473 589,068 1,519 Central New York 518,377 435 468,945 1,170 Finger Lakes 661,211 608 600,698 1,592 Long Island 1,455,793 1,318 1,272,905 3,706 Mid-Hudson 1,183,240 1,015 1,035,204 3,087 Mohawk Valley 255,095 188 231,576 561 New York City 5,115,615 6,472 4,461,966 13,252 North Country 233,325 164 212,325 355 Southern Tier 338,264 353 307,305 693 Western New York 714,402 667 628,081 1,713 Statewide 11,127,696 11,693 9,808,073 27,648

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.