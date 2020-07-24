NYS lawmakers pass multiple pieces of legislation on Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State lawmakers have wrapped up work on a large bundle of bills, passing each one through the legislature and onto Governor Andrew Cuomo’s desk.

On Thursday, automatic voter registration was passed, meaning New Yorkers would be automatically registered to vote whenever they interact with a qualified government agency, like the DMV or Department of Health. That bill would go into effect starting 2023.

Also passed on Thursday was a bill turning Juneteenth into a public holiday statewide. Juneteenth celebrates Black Americans’ freedom and the true end of slavery in 1865. Juneteenth was already declared a holiday for government workers in New York.

Looking at schools, a bill was passed for a two-year moratorium on the use of facial recognition in schools. This follows a western district’s adoption of the technology as part of its security plans. This would block the use the technology in schools until at least July of 2022 and calls for a report examining its potential impact on student and staff privacy.