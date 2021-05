ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State lawmakers took up legislation on Tuesday aimed at boosting staffing in nursing homes and hospitals.

The first bill calls for hospitals to create clinical staffing committees to come up with staffing plans. The committees must include frontline workers like nurses, as well as general hospital administration staff.

The other piece of legislation sets a standard of 3.5 hours of care per patient per day at nursing homes.