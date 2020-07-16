NYS legislature holds hearing on redistricting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State legislature held a joint virtual hearing on Wednesday on the issue of redistricting.

In 2014, voters approved a constitutional amendment establishing a redistricting commission with 10 members. It was meant to make the process more independent, rather than having lawmakers draw the lines.

A hot topic at that hearing was making sure the commission’s members are diversified. There was also concern over the timeline to redraw the map as Census operations have been adjusted due to the pandemic.