NYS Legislature holds virtual hearing on the impact of the coronavirus on higher education

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As colleges across New York State prepare to reopen, the state legislature held a hearing Tuesday on the coronavirus’s impact on higher education.

SUNY officials said they’ve been working with their 64 campuses on the reopening process and have reviewed all of the plans.

“SUNY was given the responsibility for evaluating those plans by the Department of Health, and we have certified that all 64 of our campuses meet those guidelines,” said SUNY Senior Vice Chancellor & COO Robert Megna.

Students coming from a state on the travel advisory will be required to quarantine upon arrival for 14 days.

“The campuses are providing space on campus for those students to quarantine for that 14-day period,” Megna said.

On Tuesday, SUNY officials were asked if they would continue to charge the full price for tuition and whether there would be discounts for online learning.

“No final decisions on tuition have been made. Certainly we have been working with the campuses on the fee structure and how those fees impact students at the campuses, especially for services that may be curtailed or not provided, or other services that may be enhanced because of the pandemic,” Megna said.