(WSYR-TV) — The NYS Department of Taxation and Finance announced on Friday a new online search tool to access information about open tax warrants in the state. The tool, according to the department, improves the taxpayer experience by making access to public information even easier. “We are continually striving to enhance the way in which we interact with taxpayers, the news media, and all New Yorkers,” said Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller.

Originally, the data could only be obtained through an official request to the Tax Department Public Information Office. Now, the information is available to anyone at any time. The information is only on open tax warrants, so if a warrant is paid in full, the information is removed from the website.

If you appear on the site, it is because the tax department has filed a warrant with your county clerk and the NYS Department of State due to an unresolved fixed and final tax debt. You can also learn more about tax warrants on the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance website.