NYS Police investigate fatal, head-on crash in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal, head-on crash that happened on State Route 12 in the Town of Boonville.

On Saturday, Sept. 12 around 7:30 p.m., Rakwan Marshall, 22, was traveling south on State Route 12 when he entered the northbound lane to pass another southbound vehicle.

When crossing into the northbound lane, Marshall hit a vehicle head-on.

The driver of that vehicle, Sarah Stinebrickner, 38, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica and was listed in critical condition, according to police.

A passenger in that same vehicle, Cary Croniser, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marshall was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica with serious injuries. A 19-year-old female passenger was also taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.