PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– An investigation is underway after a trooper-involved shooting in Portville.
New York State Police report that troopers showed up to a domestic incident early Jan. 1, in Portville.
When they arrived, police say 40-year-old Ryan Ehman came toward them with a bow and arrow.
Police say after troopers gave Ehman several commands to put the weapon down. Ehman did not comply and a trooper shot him.
Ehman is recovering from his injuries at ECMC and criminal charges are pending.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Police: Utica man arrested for driving while intoxicated with children in the vehicle
- NYS Police investigating a Trooper-involved shooting
- Huntington School learning remotely the week of Jan. 4
- 3 local school districts offering asymptomatic COVID-19 testing
- Newsfeed Now: Counting down the top 10 stories of 2020, part 2
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App