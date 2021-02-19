NYS PopsUp events begin this weekend to revitalize arts

(WSYR-TV) — New York State’s new initiative to revive the arts and bring life back into the entertainment industry kicks off Saturday.

More than 300 New York PopsUp arts events will happen in 100 days leading up to Labor Day. From theater to dance, from poetry to comedy, from pop music to opera, the performing arts will be brought to New Yorkers’ doorsteps.

The performances start tomorrow in New York City, but over the next couple of months, will pop up all across the state.

Saturday’s performance will be at the Javits Center as a special tribute to healthcare workers. The performance will feature Jon Batiste, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Ayodele Casel, and additional special guests joining forces for a one-of-a-kind live performance.

On Sunday, February 21, legendary choreographer Garth Fagan’s company will lead a special performance at the MAGIC Spell Studios at the Rochester Institute of Technology as a tribute to the staff who have made it possible for RIT to stay open and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Events are free and if you don’t get a chance to see them in person, the performances will also be posted online. People can follow a new Twitter and Instagram account, @NYPopsUp,