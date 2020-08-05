NYS Prisons reopen to visitors

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — After more than 4 months, New York State prisons will resume visits in its maximum security facilities on Wednesday. All other facilities will open to visitors on August 8.

Each facility will release its own set of guidelines but the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced some rules all facilities have to follow.

If possible, visits will be outdoors. Visiting areas will need to be at half capacity and everyone will need to wear a mask.

Visitors will be screened and if a visitor has been to a state on the travel advisory list, they will be denied.

Any inmate who is currently in quarantine can’t have visitors.

The Family Reunion Program is still closed.

Be sure to check with individual facilities about specific guidelines for visitors.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected