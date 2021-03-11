NYS Republicans trying to roll back mandate prohibiting bars/restaurants from serving alcohol without food

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Republicans in the New York State Senate are trying to roll back COVID-19 restrictions.

They are introducing a measure, that would remove the governor’s mandate that prohibits bars and restaurants from serving alcohol without food.

Republicans call the rule arbitrary.

“While we all recognized the need to make adjustments to help contain the spread of the virus in the midst of the pandemic, this order was completely arbitrary, with absolutely no scientific data to back it up. Our bars and restaurants continue to struggle under burdensome mandates passed on by the Governor, and lifting this one is a no-brainer that would immediately help these businesses get back on their feet.” STATE SEN. ROB ORTT (R) MINORITY LEADER

They argue there is no scientific data that backs up the regulation.