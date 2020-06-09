NYS Senate passes Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Within a matter of days since mass protests began in New York State, police reform is passing through the legislature. The Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act passed in the State Senate Monday and now sits on Governor Cuomo’s desk for a signature.
This bill is part of a major policing reforms legislative package. It characterizes police chokeholds as “aggravated strangulation” and classifies them as a Class C felony.
The bill is named after Eric Gardner, who died six years ago after he was put into a chokehold by a New York City police officer who was trying to arrest him. Garner’s death was later ruled a homicide.
“I believe I am the only Assemblyman who was a police officer for 20 years. I have seen this from the inside. There are many tactics if you have a violent person. But you can’t use deadly force for a routine arrest,” said Philip Ramos, Deputy Minority Leader of the NYS Assembly.
Also on the floor, setting in stone the responsibility to administer a person medical attention when they say “I can’t breathe,” some of the last words spoken by Eric Gardner and George Floyd.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Police investigate a late night stabbing
- News on the Go: 6/9/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 6/9/20
- Champions: 6/9/20
- The List: 6/9/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App