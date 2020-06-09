NYS Senate passes Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Within a matter of days since mass protests began in New York State, police reform is passing through the legislature. The Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act passed in the State Senate Monday and now sits on Governor Cuomo’s desk for a signature.

This bill is part of a major policing reforms legislative package. It characterizes police chokeholds as “aggravated strangulation” and classifies them as a Class C felony.

The bill is named after Eric Gardner, who died six years ago after he was put into a chokehold by a New York City police officer who was trying to arrest him. Garner’s death was later ruled a homicide.

“I believe I am the only Assemblyman who was a police officer for 20 years. I have seen this from the inside. There are many tactics if you have a violent person. But you can’t use deadly force for a routine arrest,” said Philip Ramos, Deputy Minority Leader of the NYS Assembly.

Also on the floor, setting in stone the responsibility to administer a person medical attention when they say “I can’t breathe,” some of the last words spoken by Eric Gardner and George Floyd.