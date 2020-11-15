NYSP: 1 dead after shooting incident at Red Carpet Inn in Rome

Correction: A previous version of this story said the hotel was named the Red Roof Inn. The correct name is Red Carpet Inn. That has been corrected.

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a shooting incident at the Red Carpet Inn in the outer district of Rome, according to New York State Police Trooper Jack Keller.

The Red Carpet Inn is located at 799 Lawrence St. in Rome. A victim was located at the hotel with gunshot wounds to the face and chest, according to Keller.

The victim was taken to Rome Memorial Hospital and has been pronounced dead, according to Keller.

State Police SORT have checked the surrounding area of the hotel for the suspects, but have not found them.

Keller said that it appears the victim knew the suspects because there was no forced entry into the room.

Police will be on the scene with their forensics unit to collect evidence.