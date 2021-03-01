NYSP honor Trooper Sperr 15 years after fatal shooting in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – March 1, 2021, is the 15-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of New York State Trooper Andrew Sperr in Big Flats.

On March 1, 2006, Trooper Sperr approached a suspicious vehicle on Lowe Road. He was unaware that the individuals inside had recently robbed the Chemung Canal Trust Company branch less than a mile away, and was shot by one of the men inside.

Despite being shot twice, Trooper Sperr was able to return fire and hit two men before being shot again, one hitting him below his vest and killing him.

Anthony Horton, who shot and killed Trooper Sperr, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole on charges of aggravated murder and first-degree murder.

Accomplice Bryan Adams was also sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for second-degree murder.

Wayne Adams, Bryan’s brother, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted robbery for serving as the lookout during the bank robbery.

At the time of his death, Trooper Sperr, a 10-year veteran of the State Police was assigned to SP Horseheads in Troop E.