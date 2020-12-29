PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man in Plattsburgh has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child.
New York State Police have confirmed that Richard W. Stonier, 61, of Plattsburgh, New York, has been arrested following an investigation. The investigation was in regards to alleged sexual contact with a child less than 15 years of age.
According to the New York State Police, Stonier was found to have engaged in multiple incidents with the child. All incidents were reported on Dec. 3, 2020, and occurred in the Town of Plattsburgh.
State Police stated that Stonier was charged with four counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree.
Stonier was arraigned at the Town of Plattsburgh Court and placed in Clinton County Jail without bail due to prior felony convictions.
NYSP confirmed that Stonier was arrested on Dec. 22, 2020.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Neighbor helps raise money for family who lost their Fulton home due to a fire
- NYSP: Plattsburgh man arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at Tailwater Lodge in Altmar
- NY Attorney General warning public of new COVID-19 scams
- Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App