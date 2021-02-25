NYSP seize monkey, firearms, cocaine, cash from Austerlitz home

AUSTERLITZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to a Tweet sent by New York State Police, Troopers seized an illegally possessed monkey, almost 60 illegally possessed firearms, cocaine and cash from a home in Austerlitz.
State Police say the suspect now faces felony drug and weapon possession charges. The monkey is safe and has been turned over to the Department of Environmental Conservation.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App