NYSP seize monkey, firearms, cocaine, cash from Austerlitz home

AUSTERLITZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to a Tweet sent by New York State Police, Troopers seized an illegally possessed monkey, almost 60 illegally possessed firearms, cocaine and cash from a home in Austerlitz.

(New York State Police)

State Police say the suspect now faces felony drug and weapon possession charges. The monkey is safe and has been turned over to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

