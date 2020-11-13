NYSUT discusses new COVID tracker website

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State United Teachers has a new tool to monitor and report COVID-19 safety concerns in schools.

“While the state has done a very good job of getting the information out to the public, we also have districts that are not following every regulation, every rule that has come down,” said NYSUT President Andy Pallotta.

NYSUT’s president says if things like personal protective equipment and social distancing are not being done correctly, they wanted to provide a way for students, parents and teachers to be informed. That’s why they created NYSUTCovidTracker.org.

“It is for everyone in school, people in the community, too, so staff people in the community that they see an issue, they can report it. Of course, we have privacy on it, so they can report it and our staff here at headquarters will be looking at all of the reports that come in from around the state, and then trying to get corrective action for whatever is reported,” Pallotta said.

Pallotta says they check with a field rep in the region. If the issue is not being taken care of, they can reach out to the state Department of Health or the Governor’s Office. Once the issue is resolved, the map should be updated to reflect that.

“There’s a lot of nervous people, including us, so we want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to have corrective action taken place, and if necessary that schools in a certain district or in a certain region would be closed until it is taken care of,” Pallotta said.