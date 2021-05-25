NYSUT releases statement in support of schools fully reopening this Fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State United Teachers released a statement on Monday following comments from Governor Andrew Cuomo on school’s reopening this fall.

Specifically, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo commented on reopening schools in the Fall of 2021, stating that “based on current trajectories, all state schools will be set to reopen for full, in-person learning.”

In response, NYSUT President Andy Pallotta issued the following statement:

“Educators know that being in person is the best way for students to learn and for teachers to teach. We support offering full-time in-person instruction five days a week and await formal guidance for the fall on how districts, working with educators and parents, should craft their plans to bring all students back to the classroom.” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta

Below is the comments stated by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday, May 24, regarding an in-person return to school this fall.