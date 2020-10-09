Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote for New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you plan to vote in the General Election but are not yet registered to do so, now’s your final chance. Friday, Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote in New York.

New Yorkers have a couple options to register to vote for the deadline.

“One is to print the voter registration form at home and fill it out. Or they can go to their local board of elections and fill out the form there if they’re comfortable doing that. And that way, since it is the actual deadline, will ensure that it arrives at the appropriate time,” said Common Cause New York Deputy Director Sarah Goff.

While New York City has an option to complete voter registration online, the rest of the state does not.

“New York State passed a law that will mandate online voter registration, but it, unfortunately, doesn’t go into effect until 2021. So stay tuned for that exciting development. But for now, we’re still stuck with the paper based,” Goff said.

That means it’s important to take care of your registration during business hours.

“If you’re going to go in person to the Board of Elections, go during business hours because once they close, that’s the cutoff. And if you’re going to print a voter registration form, or if you happen to have access to one, it must be postmarked tomorrow. And so that’s the other way of determining that you’ve sent it in on-time,” Goff said.

She also said to make sure you leave contact information on your form.

“So, that’s either a phone number, or email. We always encourage voters to leave one or both with the Board of Elections. And that will allow your local board to contact you if there are any issues with your voter registration form,” Goff said.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 27. Early Voting starts on October 24.