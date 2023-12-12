ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has issued a recall on “Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN adult-use cannabis product.” The products were sold through licensed cannabis dispensaries throughout New York State.

According to the OCM, the product did not undergo the required testing for consumer safety and product quality. The recall is a precautionary measure due to the batch not being properly tested.

There have been no reports of adverse effects caused by the consumption of the product made to the OCM. Specific product information includes the following:

– Product Name: Jenny’s Zee Zee gummies 2:1 THC/CBN

– Batch/Lot Number: ZZ-23–07-13-0001

– Expire/Use by Date: All dates affected

– Distribution Dates: 09/04/2023-11/01/2023

Anyone who purchased the product between September 4 and November 1 is asked to check whether the product purchased is affected by the recall. Anyone who wishes to return the product is asked to contact the dispensary it was purchased at, even if it was opened.