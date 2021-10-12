Officer at Attica Correctional Facility stabbed repeatedly by inmate

ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) – An officer at Attica Correctional Facility was stabbed repeatedly by an inmate on Friday, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says.

The officer had let the inmate out of his cell to get his medication when the inmate suddenly grabbed the officer’s arm and stabbed him multiple times with a sharp metal object.

The officer was taken to ECMC for treatment and remains unable to work, the NYSCOPBA says.

The inmate, 45, was uninjured and is being held pending charges. He’s serving a life sentence for second degree murder and assault.

Officers at the scene said the officer who was attacked had two pens in his shirt pocket, which had gouge marks on them and appear to have been struck by the shank during the assault.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to this officer and his family and thankfully for all of us, if it wasn’t for a couple random pens in this officer’s pocket, his injuries would have been much more severe,” Mark DeBurgomaster, NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President, said in a Monday press release.