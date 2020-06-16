Officials conduct 2 major drug seizures in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Government officials discussed major drug busts that happened on the Peace Bridge between Ontario and New York State on Tuesday.
According to a U.S. attorney, a truck coming to the U.S. from Canada contained more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana.
The driver told authorities that the truck was hauling peat moss. Officials found 58 boxes with thousands of bags of the drug inside.
That marijuana reportedly carried a street value of $5 million. The drive, an Indian National, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years if convicted.
This comes just over a week after another massive pot seizure, with more than $2 million worth of marijuana found in another truck.
