One woman dead, four people injured in Central Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have opened a homicide investigation after a 32-year-old woman was killed and four other people were injured during a Saturday evening shooting incident on Central Avenue. The homicide victim was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center following the incident.

The four other victims, two women aged 27 and 37 and two men aged 30 and 33, are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a building on Central Avenue west of Robin Street at around 11 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, the police located three women with gunshot wounds who were transported to Albany Medical Center.

Shortly after the call, two men entered Albany Medical Center’s emergency room with gunshot wounds. Police have determined the two men were also injured in the Central Avenue incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.