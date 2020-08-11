Oneida Co. awarded $897K for advanced air mobility development through NASA

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County has been awarded a $897,000 contract for advanced air mobility development through NASA.

They will use a test site at Griffiss International Airport. It is just one of seven sanctioned by the FAA in the United States.

The goal of the research is to develop technology that will support safe, secure and efficient lifting of passengers and heavy cargo.

The task is the latest in a line of orders from NASA and will be executed over the next year. Additional work is expected to be awarded as a result.