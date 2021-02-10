Oneida County Exec. talks about his call for the removal of both Board of Elections commissioners State News Posted: Feb 10, 2021 / 05:43 PM EST / Updated: Feb 10, 2021 / 05:43 PM EST (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente on Wednesday about his call for the removal of both Board of Elections commissioners. Click the player above to watch the full interview.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App