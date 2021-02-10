Oneida County Exec. talks about his call for the removal of both Board of Elections commissioners

Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente on Wednesday about his call for the removal of both Board of Elections commissioners.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.

