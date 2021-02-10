Oneida County Exec. talks about his call for the removal of both Board of Elections commissioners

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- As the Cuomo Administration encourages New Yorkers to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it's their turn, there's an effort to make sure that communities of color are not left behind.

"COVID created low tide. It exposed fundamental issues that were lurking beneath the service," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The Governor said, among those issues are "structural racism and discrimination," noting Black and Hispanic Americans have died from COVID-19 at higher rates than white people. On Wednesday, he announced a new partnership with the federal government to open mass vaccination sites to target communities of color. The first two will be located in Brooklyn and Queens and are expected to open February 24. They'll be able to do about 3,000 vaccinations daily. Those shots will be an additional allocation to what the state currently receives.