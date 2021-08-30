Oneida County Health Department issues warning after bat tests positive for rabies in county

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – A bat has tested positive for rabies in Oneida Castle. The bat was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing, and positive results were reported on August 18, 2021. The delay in report is because they had to use a special RNA test to determine rabies, due to specimen mutilation. Three people were exposed to the bat and received post-exposure prophylaxis.

Signs of rabies include:

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy (the animal may get unusually close)

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away. If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.

For the safety of pets and the convenience of county residents, the Oneida County Health Department offers Rabies Vaccination Clinics throughout the year in various community locations.

Health Department Officials offer the following vaccination recommendations:

All cats, dogs, and ferrets three months or older must have a current rabies vaccination, even if they stay indoors.

Dogs and cats must receive a rabies vaccination at three months old, one year, and then once every three years.

Ferrets must receive a rabies vaccination every year.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or log onto their website here.