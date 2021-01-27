Oneida County holds Town Hall, reassures public that second doses will be available

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente held a Facebook Town Hall on Wednesday night with neighbors to answer their concerns about COVID-19.

This comes as the county reported seven new deaths over that past 24 hours.

Wednesday’s 95 new cases is the first time since before Thanksgiving that they’ve had three days in a row with new cases below 100.

One of the questions asked was whether people who’ve gotten their first dose will still be able to get their second.

New York State Department of Health has assured the county health department that the second doses will arrived ahead of the scheduled second visit, which is 28 days following the first dose of the vaccine. Oneida County Health Director Dan Gilmore

Gilmore added that they have around 3,000 second doses on-hand.