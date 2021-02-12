Oneida County Sheriff’s Office arrests 1 of the county’s ‘2021 Top 10 Most Wanted’

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has arrested on of the county’s “2021 Top 10 Most Wanted.”

On Friday, Sheriff Robert Maciol announced the arrest of Trevor McDonald, 65, of Utica.

McDonald had been wanted since December of 2020 for the charge of assault in the second degree.

According to the Facebook post, McDonald was found and arrested by the Sheriff’s Warrant Unit along with the Utica Police Department on Arthur Street in Utica.

McDonald is being held at the Oneida County Correctional Facility pending his arraignment on a later date.

