Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES Middle Settlement Road campus switching to remote learning

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES Middle Settlement Road campus will be closed from Dec. 11 through Jan. 8 due to the pandemic.
During this time, students in the Bridges, Career and Technical Education, Middle Settlement Academy, P-TECH, and STEPs programs will do online learning only.
Students will be off school completely from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.
At this time, the BOCES plans on returning to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 11.
Read the full letter sent to families below:
