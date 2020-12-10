Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES Middle Settlement Road campus switching to remote learning

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES Middle Settlement Road campus will be closed from Dec. 11 through Jan. 8 due to the pandemic.

During this time, students in the Bridges, Career and Technical Education, Middle Settlement Academy, P-TECH, and STEPs programs will do online learning only.

Students will be off school completely from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1.

At this time, the BOCES plans on returning to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 11.

