Oneida Nation announces new screening procedures for casinos

(WSYR-TV) — New screening processes will be going into place at all casinos operated by the Oneida Nation. This is in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Guests who are traveling from any state other than New York or surrounding states can enter the casinos after they quarantine for three days and get a negative COVID-19 test on day four.

Also, employees who leave the state for longer than a day will not be allowed to return to work for two weeks unless they get a negative COVID-19 test three days after returning to the state.

The casinos believe that face masks play a key role in their health and safety guidelines.

The new safety measures will take affect immediately at all Oneida Nation venues, including Turning Stone, Point Place Casino and Yellow Brick Road Casino.

