Oneida Nation hosting virtual career fair on Thursday

(WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Nation is looking to fill more than 150 positions at their resorts.
Oneida Nation Enterprises is expanding its “New Year, New Career” recruitment campaign by hosting its first-ever virtual career fair on Thursday.
The fair will stream at Noon on the Turning Stone’s Facebook page.
They are looking to fill a variety of positions at their resorts including hotels, gaming, finance, restaurants, golf, and more.
