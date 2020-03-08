Original World Trade Center blueprints for sale after being found in the trash

NEW YORK (AP) – Blueprints for the original World Trade Center are on sale until Sunday at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair.

The James Cummins Bookseller team says the set includes over 500 plans and is the largest for the Twin Towers ever offered for sale.





Courtesy: James Cummins Bookseller

The Wall Street Journal reports that the blueprints first left New York in the 1970s when architect Joseph Solomon took them to Denver.

The plans returned to New York City after they were found in the trash and sold to a local pawn shop.

Cummins wouldn’t disclose the price but said it is in the six figures.