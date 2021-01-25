Over 1.5K pounds of marijuana seized by U.S. Customs at Port of Champlain

Vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana discovered at the Champlain, N.Y.

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed the seizure of over 1.5K pounds of marijuana at a New York State port of entry.

United States Customs and Border Protection officers at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo Facility confirmed the seizure of over 1,545 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment.

According to the CBP, this seize took place on Wednesday, January 20 when officers encountered a commercial shipment said to contain used reels. The shipment was selected for further examination.

During the secondary inspection, a canine team at the facility alerted officers towards the presence of narcotics within the shipment.

The CBP confirmed that officers then performed a physical examination and discovered six pallets containing vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana. These packages tested positive for the properties of marijuana and had an estimated street value of $3.2 million.

Champlain Port of Entry Director Steve Bronson commented on the January 20 seize.

“Our CBP officers continue to identify and target suspect shipments that attempt entry,” commented Bronson. “These officers remain vigilant in protecting our communities and the United States from these dangerous drugs.”

The January 20 seizure took place at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo Facility located in Champlain, New York.