Over $300K in FEMA funding announced for New York firefighters responding to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Significant funding has been designated to support firefighters in New York State responding to the COVID-19 emergency.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced Monday that $306,624.52 in federal funding has been awarded to New York State. This funding will be administered to twelve counties across New York State to support COVID-19 emergency response preparedness measures.

Two fire departments in the North Country were included in this round of funding.

According to Senate Majority Leader Schumer, this funding was allocated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s second round of the Assistance to Firefighter Grant- COVID-19 Supplemental Program in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

The funding specifically will be used by firefighters to purchase essential PPE and equipment for emergency responses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Over 20 fire departments across the State were awarded funding. Specific amounts and allocations are included below.

North Country

$14,172.67: Town of Constable, Inc., Constable, Franklin County

$1,819.05: Cadyville Fire District, Cadyville, Clinton County

Central New York

$5,130.11: City of Ithaca, Ithaca, Thompkins County

$21,545.45: Village of Manlius, Onondaga County

$1,804.76: Five Mile Point Fire Co Inc., Kirkwood, Broome County

$6,483.00: Springport Fire District, Union Springs, Cayuga County

$38,666.62: Village of Fayetteville, Fayetteville Onondaga County

Western New York:

$29,942.38: Eggertsville Fire District, Buffalo, Erie County

$5,889.94: Town of Niagara Active House Co. Inc., Niagara Falls, Niagara County

$46,095.24: Adam’s Fire Co. Inc., North Tonawanda, Niagara County

$7,528.57: Lewiston Fire Co. 1 Inc., Lewiston, Niagara County

$1,294.12: Harris Hill Volunteer Fire Co, Inc., Williamsville, Erie County

$2,976.05: Millgrove Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Alden, Erie County

$65,553.24: Big Tree Volunteer Fireman’s Company Inc., Hamburg, Erie County

Hudson Valley

$3,617.43: Village of Spring Valley, Inc., Spring Valley, Rockland County

$2,308.11: Village of Woodbury, Woodbury, Orange County

$9,542.30: Town of Greenburgh, Greenburgh, Westchester County

$20,998.46: Village of Larchmont: Larchmont, Westchester County

Long Island

$7,744.29: Village of East Rockaway, East Rockaway, Rockland County.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer commented on the newly announced FEMA funding.

“From the peak of the pandemic to normal times, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to help them do their jobs. I will always fight to bring more federal resources to support our heroic firefighters, and I’m proud to deliver this funding so New York’s fire departments have the critical PPE and essential support they need as they keep New Yorkers safe during the pandemic.”

Federal FEMA funding for firefighters was officially announced by Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand on January 25, 2021.