Peaceful protests take place in Albany on Sunday after violence on Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Albany on Saturday, police were using tear-gas while trying to deal with rock-throwing protesters.
A mounted patrol on horseback was brought in to keep them at bay. At one point, fire crews had to put out a fire started by the group.
On Sunday, the Capitol region saw a much calmer situation. In Schenectady, police and protestors came together in solidarity to honor George Floyd and other victims.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Painted Post patrolman, former Corning officer suggests to ‘shoot’ protesters
- After months of waiting, Dentists allowed to fully reopen
- How one local group plans to turn protests into change
- Trump wants governors to ‘dominate’ protesters
- Congressional Black Caucus drafting police reform bills
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App