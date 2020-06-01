Peaceful protests take place in Albany on Sunday after violence on Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Albany on Saturday, police were using tear-gas while trying to deal with rock-throwing protesters.

A mounted patrol on horseback was brought in to keep them at bay. At one point, fire crews had to put out a fire started by the group.

On Sunday, the Capitol region saw a much calmer situation. In Schenectady, police and protestors came together in solidarity to honor George Floyd and other victims.