Peaceful protests take place in Albany on Sunday after violence on Saturday

State News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Albany on Saturday, police were using tear-gas while trying to deal with rock-throwing protesters.

A mounted patrol on horseback was brought in to keep them at bay. At one point, fire crews had to put out a fire started by the group.

On Sunday, the Capitol region saw a much calmer situation. In Schenectady, police and protestors came together in solidarity to honor George Floyd and other victims.

