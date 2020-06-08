Live Now
Houston to hold 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd's casket

Peaceful protests took place in Buffalo on Sunday

State News
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After days of controversy and clashes between protesters and police, Sunday brought a different feeling to the Buffalo area.

Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday afternoon at Niagara Square in the Queen City before marching to Bidwell Park. The crowd there grew to more than 1,000 people.

People who took part in that demonstration were given an opportunity to register to vote.

At Martin Luther King Junior Park, demonstrators and faith leaders came together for a day of prayer and reflection.

And in the evening, a new group called When Millennials Pray held its first gathering in Niagara Square. The group formed after seeing unrest in the Queen City and in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

