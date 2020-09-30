‘Pink Tax’ ban goes into effect in NYS Wednesday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As of Wednesday, September 30, businesses in New York State are prohibited from charging a ‘pink tax’ on items.

In April, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the measure as part of his budget. The new measure prohibits businesses from charging different prices for “substantially similar” products that are marketed to different genders.

“New York is leading the nation in advancing women’s rights and this milestone marks the latest step in New York’s journey to break down barriers and put women on an equal playing field,” Cuomo said. “By abolishing the pink tax, women and girls will no longer be subject to harmful and unfair price discrimination and any businesses who fail to put an end to this despicable practice will be held accountable.”

“Women and girls continue to face inequalities in many aspects of their daily lives, and it is unacceptable that they have to pay more than men for similar goods and services,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “Eliminating the pink tax helps put an end to gender-based pricing, ensure financial success, and break down barriers for women. We do not tolerate discriminatory actions in our state, and we will continue to fight to eliminate the gender wage gap and achieve full equality and justice for all New Yorkers.”

“The Pink Tax was gender-based discrimination, plain and simple,” Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to the Governor and Chair of the New York State Council on Women and Girls, said. “In New York, women have been forced to accept the unjust reality of a higher price tag for identical goods marketed to men. It was unacceptable and starting today women and girls across this state can be confident that it won’t happen again. New York has made tremendous progress in advancing gender equity through Governor Cuomo’s Women’s Agenda and abolishing the pink tax is a critical next step.”

Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said, “For far too long, women have paid more for services and products that were substantially the same as the male marketed version. I applaud Governor Cuomo for his leadership in ending this widely accepted, everyday injustice that women of all ages have suffered in the marketplace. This landmark law points to a new and fair era for women in the marketplace.”