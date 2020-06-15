Interactive Maps

Plan released to allow visitation in state prisons when all regions enter Phase Three

State News
(WSYR-TV) — The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision released plans to allow inmate visitation in state prisons.

The department said visitation can resume when all regions of the state reach Phase Three of New York Forward. They are also implementing new guidelines to protect inmates, staff and visitors from coronavirus.

All visitors will be required to wear face masks, answer a questionnaire and get their temperature checked upon entry.

Physical contact between visitors and inmates won’t be allowed until further notice.

Visits will be limited to two hours and social distancing in visitation rooms will cut those areas to half-capacity, with the rooms being disinfected after each visit.

