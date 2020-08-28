Planet Fitness locations reopen across New York State

(WSYR-TV) — Planet Fitness locations across New York State opened their doors on Friday.

I think that everything’s pretty spaced out well here. I think they do a good job cleaning on a normal basis, so I think that with some extra attentiveness it’ll be pretty good. I think that if everyone’s wearing a masks and just being careful like we’re supposed to be I think we should be okay.

Claire Hewitt — Gym member from Westvale

Planet Fitness said they wanted to take a few extra days to open up to ensure proper safety measures were in place for guests.

They also wanted to make sure that staff members were trained and ready to go when they welcomed gym members back.

