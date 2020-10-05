Plattsburgh man arrested, charged in connection to international kidnapping

(WSYR-TV) — A North Country man has been arrested in connection with the international kidnapping of a Franklin County couple.

According to authorities, Graigory Brown, 50, of Plattsburgh — and at least five other people — broke into the Moira home of James and Sandra Helm on Sept. 27.

The couple was taken over the border of Quebec, where they were held for two days before being rescued. The kidnapping was reportedly in exchange for 50 kilograms of cocaine — drugs that records show were previously seized by the DEA.

If convicted, Brown could face life in prison.