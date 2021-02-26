Police Accountability Board frustrated with Prude investigation, wants disciplinary powers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The police accountability board held their monthly meeting Thursday night. Many board members expressed frustration with the attorney general’s decision to not indict the officers involved in Daniel Prude’s encounter.

The police accountability board was created to have the power to discipline officers, but a judge later ruled against giving the board that power. Many board members believe the decision in the Prude case shows why the board should be able to discipline officers.

“Every failure to deliver justice for officer’s wrongdoing proves that the PAB needs to have its disciplinary powers returned, it’s investigation unimpeded and it’s work fully funded,’ said Dr. Celia McIntosh, Vice Chair PAB.

Without that power, the board is focusing on reviewing policies and crafting recommendations for change within the Rochester Police Department, talked about their progress in the monthly meeting.

“Remember the police accountability board doesn’t have its disciplinary powers right now but we still have the power to review the polices procedures and practices of the department,” said Conor Dwyer Reynolds.

The board also brought up concerns with the attorney general making the announcement for the Danielle Prude investigation in a church, one board member, a reverend himself, saying it could send the wrong message.

“I think continuing to associate public announcements or anything about law enforcement with any type of religious body is problematic in shaping the kind of cultural ennoblement,” said Rev. Matthew Nickoloff, Council South.

And the board is watching Daniel Prude protests very carefully, while they didn’t talk about it during this meeting, they plan to review the police response to protest next week.

“There’s still some protests going on this week and it’s probably going to be a better position for the board to discuss what’s going on with the protest work next Thursday,” said Reynolds.

The PAB says they were not able to meet with the attorney general while she was in town, but do plan to hold a meeting between the board and the attorney general next week.