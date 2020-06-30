Police agencies to crack down on DWI over the holiday weekend

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Police across the state say they will be ramping up patrols this week, looking for reckless and impaired drivers.

New York State Police will be running sobriety checkpoints through next Monday. Last year, troopers say they handed out more than 10,000 tickets during the Fourth of July weekend. State Police say they’ll be using unmarked cars as well, to make it easier to catch drivers distracted by a cell phone while driving.

