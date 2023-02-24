BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just after 8 a.m., Buffalo police responded to a call about an alleged active shooter at Nichols School.
Multiple police vehicles responded to the scene, and were seen outside the school.
As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown. Right now, police are sweeping the school with K-9 units.
As of now, there is no evidence of any active threat.
