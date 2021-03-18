Pop-up COVID vaccination site hosted in Finger Lakes this week

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State has 16 more community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming online over the next week at churches, public housing developments, and community centers. These sites aim to vaccinate hard-to-reach populations and are expected to vaccinate more than 4,500 people.

Since January 15, more than 145 of these sites of been established and have administered more than 55,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sites are re-established 3 weeks later to give second-dose shots.

“No state is doing a better job at safe, effective, equitable vaccine distribution than New York, and we are working tirelessly every single day to get shots into arms quickly and become the first COVID-free state in the country,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We are ramping up our vaccine distribution system to match increases in supply, but a distribution system can’t just grow – it has to grow equitably. That’s why from the outset we’ve prioritized the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine through special efforts like pop-up sites that are being established in the communities that were hit hardest by COVID to help ensure underserved New Yorkers are not left behind in the distribution process.”

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments.

In Central New York, sites have been established over the recent weeks at the Boys & Girls Club in Syracuse and several churches.

The 16 sites being established over the next week are located at the addresses below:

NEW YORK CITY

Mount Neboh Baptist Church 1883 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard New York, NY 10026 Open: Thursday March 18th-Friday March 19th, 9AM-5PM St. Philips Baptist Church 77 Bennett Street Staten Island, NY 10302 Open: Tuesday, March 23, 10AM – 6PM

St. Philips Baptist Church 77 Bennett Street Staten Island, NY 10302 Open: Tuesday, March 23, 10AM – 6PM Aliento de Vida Church 103-12 Roosevelt Avenue Corona, NY 11368 Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 5PM

Walker Memorial Baptist Church 120 East 169th Street Bronx, NY 10452 Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 5PM Mt. Ararat Baptist Church 425 Howard Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11233 Open: Friday, March 19, 9AM – 5PM

NYCHA Laguardia 200 Madison Street Manhattan, NY 10002 Open: Friday, March 19, 9AM – 5PM NYCHA Meltzer 189 Allen Street Manhattan, NY 10002 Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 5PM

NYCHA Bethune 1970 Amsterdam Avenue Manhattan, NY 10032 Open: Thursday, March 18, 9AM – 5PM

LONG ISLAND

Congregational Church of Patchogue 95 E Main Street Patchogue, NY 11772 Open: Friday, March 19, 2PM – 6PM Lakeview Public Library 1120 Woodfield Road Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Open: Thursday, March 18, 9AM – 5PM

HUDSON VALLEY

Haverstraw Community Center 50 W. Broad Street, Haverstraw, NY Open: Thursday, March 18, 9 AM – 4 PM **appointments at this site are all filled St. Thomas Episcopal Church 168 W Boston Post Road Mamaroneck, NY 10543 Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 5PM **appointments at this site are all filled

CAPITAL REGION

Saratoga County Public Health

6012 County Farm Road

Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 1PM **appointments at this site are all filled

FINGER LAKES

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church

70 Clark Street

Geneva, NY 14456

Open: Saturday, March 20, 11AM – 2PM

WESTERN NEW YORK