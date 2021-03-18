Pop-up COVID vaccination site hosted in Finger Lakes this week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State has 16 more community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming online over the next week at churches, public housing developments, and community centers. These sites aim to vaccinate hard-to-reach populations and are expected to vaccinate more than 4,500 people.
Since January 15, more than 145 of these sites of been established and have administered more than 55,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sites are re-established 3 weeks later to give second-dose shots.
“No state is doing a better job at safe, effective, equitable vaccine distribution than New York, and we are working tirelessly every single day to get shots into arms quickly and become the first COVID-free state in the country,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We are ramping up our vaccine distribution system to match increases in supply, but a distribution system can’t just grow – it has to grow equitably. That’s why from the outset we’ve prioritized the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine through special efforts like pop-up sites that are being established in the communities that were hit hardest by COVID to help ensure underserved New Yorkers are not left behind in the distribution process.”
The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments.
In Central New York, sites have been established over the recent weeks at the Boys & Girls Club in Syracuse and several churches.
The 16 sites being established over the next week are located at the addresses below:
NEW YORK CITY
Mount Neboh Baptist Church
1883 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard
New York, NY 10026
Open: Thursday March 18th-Friday March 19th, 9AM-5PM
St. Philips Baptist Church
77 Bennett Street
Staten Island, NY 10302
Open: Tuesday, March 23, 10AM – 6PM
St. Philips Baptist Church
77 Bennett Street
Staten Island, NY 10302
Open: Tuesday, March 23, 10AM – 6PM
Aliento de Vida Church
103-12 Roosevelt Avenue
Corona, NY 11368
Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 5PM
Walker Memorial Baptist Church
120 East 169th Street
Bronx, NY 10452
Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 5PM
Mt. Ararat Baptist Church
425 Howard Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11233
Open: Friday, March 19, 9AM – 5PM
NYCHA Laguardia
200 Madison Street
Manhattan, NY 10002
Open: Friday, March 19, 9AM – 5PM
NYCHA Meltzer
189 Allen Street
Manhattan, NY 10002
Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 5PM
NYCHA Bethune
1970 Amsterdam Avenue
Manhattan, NY 10032
Open: Thursday, March 18, 9AM – 5PM
LONG ISLAND
Congregational Church of Patchogue
95 E Main Street
Patchogue, NY 11772
Open: Friday, March 19, 2PM – 6PM
Lakeview Public Library
1120 Woodfield Road
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Open: Thursday, March 18, 9AM – 5PM
HUDSON VALLEY
Haverstraw Community Center
50 W. Broad Street,
Haverstraw, NY
Open: Thursday, March 18, 9 AM – 4 PM **appointments at this site are all filled
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
168 W Boston Post Road
Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 5PM **appointments at this site are all filled
CAPITAL REGION
Saratoga County Public Health
6012 County Farm Road
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 1PM **appointments at this site are all filled
FINGER LAKES
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
70 Clark Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Open: Saturday, March 20, 11AM – 2PM
WESTERN NEW YORK
Northwest Buffalo Community Center
155 Lawn Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14207
Open: Friday, March 19, 9AM – 4PM
River Walk Plaza
121 Bolivar Road
Wellsville, NY 14895
Open: Thursday, March 18, 9AM – 7PM