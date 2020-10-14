Popular Old Forge fire tower officially closed through December 20

State News

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:

(photo: Friends of the Stillwater Fire Tower facebook)

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Stillwater Fire Tower is officially closed through the fall.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that access to the Stillwater Fire Tower officially closed on October 13.

The Fire Tower is located on the Big Moose Tract Conservation Easement in Herkimer County.

According to the DEC, access to the tower is closed annually from the second Tuesday in October through December 20. This is due to a Recreation Management Plan as the Tower is located on private land.

Additionally, the DEC stated that those individuals that enter this property during the closed period could face prosecution for trespassing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected