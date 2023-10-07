ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some New York state lawmakers are looking for ways to improve safety at state parks after a young girl was kidnapped from Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort last weekend.

State Senator Jim Tedisco is drafting a bill that would require all state parks, campgrounds and recreational facilities to have surveillance cameras at entrances and exits. The senator said it’s a common sense measure that will help investigators and improve the public’s confidence.

“We can’t wait until this happens again, and they say, ‘We got to do this park. We got to do that recreational area. We got to do that campground,'” he said. “No, these are isolated, beautiful areas where people should have the wherewithal to know they’re going to be as safe as we can possibly make them safe.”

A security camera has already been installed at the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park, which reopened to the public on Thursday.