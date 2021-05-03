Proposed NYS ‘gas tax’ bill opposed by State Senator Griffo

(WUTR)– State Sen. Joseph Griffo has expressed his opposition to a so-called “gas tax” that has been advanced by the Senate Majority that would dramatically increase gas prices and home heating bills.

The proposal – Senate Bill S4264 – could ultimately lead to gas prices rising by as much as 55 cents per gallon and home heating costs increasing by more than 25 percent.

According to the Tax Foundation, New York currently has the seventh-highest gas tax in the country, at 43.12 cent per gallon with California currently the highest at 62.47 cents per gallon. This legislation would raise New York’s tax to 98.12 cents per gallon, an increase of more than 127 percent. It would make New York’s gas tax more than 57 percent higher than any other state.

“While we must continue to take action to protect our environment, evidence has shown that New York’s emissions have fallen by as much as 95 percent since 1990,” Sen. Griffo said. “We can continue on this trajectory to reduce our carbon footprint but must remain mindful of the affect that proposals such as this will have on the many New Yorkers who use a vehicle every day and who will be severely punished by this new ‘gas tax.’ This will make it even more expensive to commute to work, bring your children to school, take your family out for a day trip and keep your house warm on a cold night. We should be focused on making New York more affordable and stopping the exodus of people, families and businesses from our state and not making it more difficult for New Yorkers to live and do business here.”